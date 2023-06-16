Insider Buying: American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Major Shareholder Buys 800,000 Shares of Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,315,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

