Insider Buying: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Director Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) Director Deborah Diaz purchased 12,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,389 shares in the company, valued at $153,718.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 10.3 %

NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $3.99. 6,853,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,810. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). As a group, analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

