Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $56,895.41 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $56,895.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,466,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,092,932.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $383,383.32.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,713.60.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $787,371.20.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $285,969.42.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $386,240.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,721,483.22.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $336,998.33.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $4,991,800.59.

On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $539,903.95.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $1,210,745.81.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

ECAT opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

