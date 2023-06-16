Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,792 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $75,713.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,470,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,041,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $383,383.32.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $56,895.41.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $787,371.20.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $285,969.42.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $386,240.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $3,721,483.22.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $336,998.33.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $4,991,800.59.

On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $539,903.95.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $1,210,745.81.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT opened at $15.90 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,130 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 1,345,929 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $14,726,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

