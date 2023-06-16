Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,792 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $75,713.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,470,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,041,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $383,383.32.
- On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $56,895.41.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $787,371.20.
- On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $285,969.42.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $386,240.16.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $3,721,483.22.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $336,998.33.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $4,991,800.59.
- On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $539,903.95.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $1,210,745.81.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ECAT opened at $15.90 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,130 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 1,345,929 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $14,726,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
