Insider Buying: Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) CEO Buys $50,027.56 in Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) CEO Aren C. Leekong bought 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,799.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $753.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 98.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.