Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Acquires C$56,250.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,250.00.

Todd Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 27th, Todd Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.33 per share, with a total value of C$23,325.00.
  • On Thursday, March 23rd, Todd Anthony acquired 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, with a total value of C$30,232.44.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$7.36 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$7.29 and a 1 year high of C$13.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.31.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.