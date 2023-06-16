Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Acquires C$56,250.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,250.00.

Todd Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Todd Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.33 per share, with a total value of C$23,325.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Todd Anthony acquired 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, with a total value of C$30,232.44.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$7.36 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$7.29 and a 1 year high of C$13.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

