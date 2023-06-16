Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires 40 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Ben Thompson purchased 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 718 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £287.20 ($359.36).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Ben Thompson purchased 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 850 ($10.64) per share, with a total value of £306 ($382.88).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 704 ($8.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 753.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.96. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 406.64 ($5.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,042.96 ($13.05). The stock has a market cap of £402.20 million, a PE ratio of 3,227.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,727.27%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

