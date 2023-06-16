Insider Buying: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Buys 200,278 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) Director Junge Zhang purchased 200,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $100,139.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,077,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,591. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ocugen Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,872,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,011. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ocugen by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

(Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.