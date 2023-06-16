Insider Buying: Omega Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:OMA) Insider Acquires 1,016,571 Shares of Stock

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (ASX:OMA – Get Rating) insider Quentin Flannery acquired 1,016,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$241,943.90 ($163,475.61).
Quentin Flannery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Quentin Flannery acquired 54,738 shares of Omega Oil & Gas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$12,863.43 ($8,691.51).
- On Friday, June 2nd, Quentin Flannery acquired 464,586 shares of Omega Oil & Gas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$106,854.78 ($72,199.18).
Omega Oil & Gas Price Performance
