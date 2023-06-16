Insider Buying: ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Acquires 98,911 Shares of Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 98,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,396.51. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71,450,423 shares in the company, valued at $958,150,172.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 437,156 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,133.48.

On Friday, May 26th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 61,843 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $717,378.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 222,668 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $2,712,096.24.

On Monday, May 22nd, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 76,911 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $921,393.78.

On Thursday, May 18th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 329,403 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $3,722,253.90.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00.

ACDC stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.50. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACDC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACDC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,194,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,858,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,100,000. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,646,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

