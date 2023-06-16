Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,508,357.11 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 83,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,508,357.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,519.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $6,235,539.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $5,331,955.82.

On Thursday, May 11th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.89 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,328 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,533,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

