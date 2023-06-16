Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CEO Sells $17,129,010.21 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $336.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $338.65. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

