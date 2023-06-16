Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CEO Sells $17,129,010.21 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ANSYS stock opened at $336.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $338.65. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.40.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
