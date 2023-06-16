Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Major Shareholder Sells 273,728 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 273,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.72, for a total transaction of $56,858,780.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,888,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,680,745,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Advisors Ltd. Hhlr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,250,212 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $244,053,884.52.

On Thursday, June 8th, Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,163,825 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $253,876,785.50.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $201.04 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.45 and a 200 day moving average of $233.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its position in BeiGene by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 242.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Recommended Stories

