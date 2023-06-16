Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Booking Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $29.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,642.48. The stock had a trading volume of 819,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,509. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,637.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,431.29.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
