Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells 13,571 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Chewy Price Performance
CHWY stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 3,981,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,974. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 0.76.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.