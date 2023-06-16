Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells 13,571 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CHWY stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 3,981,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,974. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

