Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $605,150.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $605,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.