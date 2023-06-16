Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 40,800 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 40,800 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $3,932,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,560,893.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,511. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

