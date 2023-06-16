Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells $157,366.35 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 1,066.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 92,911 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 144.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 44.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

