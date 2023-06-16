Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 376,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,238,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Flywire Trading Up 0.3 %

FLYW stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Flywire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

