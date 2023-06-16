Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 376,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,238,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Flywire Trading Up 0.3 %
FLYW stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Flywire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
