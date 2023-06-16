Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $17,354.26 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Rating) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $17,354.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,020.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 8,685 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $56,452.50.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of WGS opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.29. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $81.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.17). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 238.09% and a negative return on equity of 115.70%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in GeneDx by 13.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in GeneDx by 80.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in GeneDx by 23.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

