Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Director Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

INDI stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,866,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,490. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.84. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.