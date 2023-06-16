Insider Selling: Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) insider Jeetinder Singh Mahal sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $14,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,790.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $162.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,771,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 45.6% during the first quarter. Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC now owns 8,519,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after buying an additional 2,666,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on JSPR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.85 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

