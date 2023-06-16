Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) VP Sells $103,200.00 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $225.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.04.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kadant

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 12.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Kadant by 5,571.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 183,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 180,505 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,410,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 13.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,444,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.