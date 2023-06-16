Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) VP Sells $103,200.00 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of KAI stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $225.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.04.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Kadant by 5,571.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 183,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 180,505 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,410,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 13.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,444,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KAI. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
