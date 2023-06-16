Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $66,885.35 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $66,885.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,526 shares in the company, valued at $617,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50.

On Monday, April 10th, Jeanette Sellers sold 557 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $13,223.18.

On Thursday, April 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 254 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $6,123.94.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

