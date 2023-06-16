Insider Selling: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Sells 9,265 Shares of Stock

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,800. The company has a market capitalization of $740.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 116.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,071,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,398,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.