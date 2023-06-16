Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells 257,733 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $5,829,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,968,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,150,976.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $118,624.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephen Fredette sold 4,953 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $109,312.71.

On Friday, May 26th, Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Stephen Fredette sold 18,263 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $330,012.41.

On Thursday, April 13th, Stephen Fredette sold 63,467 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,483.36.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,352 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $96,336.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10.

Shares of TOST traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,594,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,939. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Toast by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 120,391 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

