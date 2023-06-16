Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,787,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,329,538.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Somu Subramaniam sold 4,128 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,480.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $30,831.84.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Somu Subramaniam sold 28,554 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $856,905.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. 923,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.36. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VTYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

