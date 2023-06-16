Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 1,923 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,863.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Steve Oblak sold 5,346 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $189,889.92.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,092,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,110. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.01. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

