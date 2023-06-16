Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells 6,724 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) CEO Paula Ragan sold 6,724 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $14,994.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Paula Ragan sold 6,292 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $12,269.40.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6 %

XFOR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,090. The company has a market cap of $259.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 423.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 506,449 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 521,168 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,396,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

