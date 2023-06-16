Insider Selling: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Major Shareholder Sells 15,737 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $74,278.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,198,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,375,074.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ZVIA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,068. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

