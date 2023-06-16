Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.19

Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $7.41. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 1,427 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insignia Systems Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insignia Systems (ISIG)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.