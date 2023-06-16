Institutional Venture Partners Sells 9,822 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 9,822 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $10,313.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,083,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 5,808 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $6,098.40.

On Friday, June 9th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 63,948 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $67,145.40.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 53,978 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $56,676.90.

On Monday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 112,248 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $110,003.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Institutional Venture Partners sold 232 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $220.40.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 721 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $684.95.

On Friday, May 26th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 224 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $212.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,442 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $11,819.90.

On Monday, May 22nd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $55,184.55.

On Friday, May 19th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 70,416 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $67,599.36.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of ISPO stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Inspirato by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inspirato by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

