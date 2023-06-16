Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 33,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

