Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

ISNPY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.55. 77,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,771. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03.

Intesa Sanpaolo Dividend Announcement

About Intesa Sanpaolo

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

(Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.