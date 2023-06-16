inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.95. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. Analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in inTEST by 28.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

