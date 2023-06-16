Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 4.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.35% of Intuit worth $384,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $456.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $433.99 and its 200-day moving average is $416.50. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

