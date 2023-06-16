Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 234,038 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 164,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,991,000.

BSMP stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

