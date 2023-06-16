Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 90,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 33,581 shares.The stock last traded at $78.62 and had previously closed at $78.97.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDP. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

