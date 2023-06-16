Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises about 0.4% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,381. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

