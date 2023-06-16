Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 960.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 390,884 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,993,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 64,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXQ stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $29.52.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.