Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Holdings Trimmed by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 743.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1,931.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $190.45. 496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.05. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $159.60 and a 12-month high of $200.14. The company has a market cap of $257.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.