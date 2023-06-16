Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/2/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00.

6/2/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00.

6/2/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00.

6/2/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $56.00.

6/2/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $45.00.

5/19/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2023 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

4/17/2023 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DELL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,136. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Dell Technologies Inc alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 506,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,455,648 in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.