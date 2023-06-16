IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,417 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.17% of IQVIA worth $63,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 30,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,664,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.