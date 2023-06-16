iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.63. 37,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,845. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

