iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the May 15th total of 993,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,399,000. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,000 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $154,217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,555,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,708. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

