iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $110.93 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.31.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

