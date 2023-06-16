iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 293,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 159,342 shares.The stock last traded at $59.22 and had previously closed at $59.10.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.