iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $97.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

