iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the May 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. 582,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $99.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

