iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

